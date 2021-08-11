Summit X LLC Sells 607 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,995,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the period.

Shares of FDVV stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,533. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96.

