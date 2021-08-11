Sun (New) Reaches Market Cap of $130.21 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Sun (New) has a market cap of $130.21 million and $16.63 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001920 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00150677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.