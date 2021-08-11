Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.00 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.
Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 235,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,192. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.51.
About Super Micro Computer
Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.
Read More: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.