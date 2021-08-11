Supremex (SXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Supremex (TSE:SXP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE SXP opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. Supremex has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.06 million and a PE ratio of 7.48.

In other news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,017,545.50.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

