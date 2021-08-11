Supremex (SXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Supremex (TSE:SXP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.
Supremex (TSE:SXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.60 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE SXP opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. Supremex has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.06 million and a PE ratio of 7.48.
About Supremex
Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.
Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.