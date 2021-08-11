SVB Leerink Comments on ShockWave Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Wang expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ShockWave Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

SWAV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.57.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $172.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $203.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.39.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,413.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $592,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,063,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,464,775. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after purchasing an additional 244,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

