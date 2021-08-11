Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €125.00 by Berenberg Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €125.00 ($147.06) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €114.40 ($134.59).

Shares of SY1 opened at €124.80 ($146.82) on Monday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.30.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

