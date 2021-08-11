Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.57.

SNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $738.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

