Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 375.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock opened at $288.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.79. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.50 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.77.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.