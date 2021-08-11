Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $0.98. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of SNV opened at $43.44 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

