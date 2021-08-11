Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Sells $46,950.00 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $46,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $50,850.00.

SYPR opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 million, a PE ratio of 319.00 and a beta of 1.51. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

