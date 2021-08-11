T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 31.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 845,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $167,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 418,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.30. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $218.92.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.