Talos Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on TALO. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 255,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 483,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

