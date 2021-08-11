Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 388,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

BABA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $195.48. The stock had a trading volume of 195,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,759,133. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.82. The company has a market cap of $528.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

