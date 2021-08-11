Tarbox Family Office Inc. Invests $162,000 in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 49,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,043. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.