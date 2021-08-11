Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 424 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,049,000 after buying an additional 167,274 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,419. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.86.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.