Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 424 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,049,000 after buying an additional 167,274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,419. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.