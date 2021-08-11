Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $281,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $$100.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. 136,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $100.09 and a twelve month high of $100.46.

