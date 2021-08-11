Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $47.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.00. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 3.08.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 31.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 191.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 67.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,887,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,915,000 after purchasing an additional 759,702 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

