Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Don H. Liu Sells 3,000 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TGT opened at $264.07 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

