Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Holdings Cut by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $150,000.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TMKRU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,706. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.