Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Raised to GBX 205

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 193 ($2.52).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TW stock opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.33) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The firm has a market cap of £6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 28.10.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.