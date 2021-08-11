TC Energy (TRP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

TC Energy (TSE: TRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2021 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – TC Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – TC Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – TC Energy was given a new C$61.28 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2021 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

6/18/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRP stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$60.65. 1,716,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,099. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$62.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4507351 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

