Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,300 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $358,935.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,327 shares of company stock worth $591,693. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

