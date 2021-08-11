Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,500 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Employers were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,132,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,827,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 896.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 201,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

EIG opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

