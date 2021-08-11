Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,900 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AdvanSix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,317 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in AdvanSix by 236.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $4,887,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

NYSE:ASIX opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $37.96.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.