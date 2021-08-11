Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,100 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Guess? were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Guess? in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Guess? in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? in the first quarter worth about $975,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Guess? by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 118,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 411.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

GES opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.73.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

