Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NYSE:THW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,446. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.