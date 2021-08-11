Tenaris S.A. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

TS stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenaris by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

