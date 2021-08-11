Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.11 billion. Terex posted sales of $765.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

TEX opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 191,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 87,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

