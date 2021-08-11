Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,424. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

