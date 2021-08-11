Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.