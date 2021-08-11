The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $17.50 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $19.70. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Beauty Health shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 68,291 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKIN. Benchmark upped their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $23,903,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.85.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

