The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,394,967 shares of company stock worth $212,080,571. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 197,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

