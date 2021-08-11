The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1,638.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 96,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,675. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 511,604 shares of company stock worth $37,142,089. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

