The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

NYSE:TCS opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $617.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

