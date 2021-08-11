The Goldman Sachs Group Increases FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target to $22.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 153,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,149. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

