The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

MCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Membership Collective Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

MCG stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

