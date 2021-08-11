The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Western Financial Corporation’s 10th Largest Position

Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.06. The company had a trading volume of 126,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.02. The company has a market cap of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

