The Honest (HNST) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect The Honest to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.30 million. On average, analysts expect The Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

