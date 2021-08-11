The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $37.12.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

