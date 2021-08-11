The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,426,000 after purchasing an additional 271,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324,044 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 781,051 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.26. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

