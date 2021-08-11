The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price dropped by Truist from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of PNTG stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 976.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,931 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

