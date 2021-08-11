The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

The Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by 41.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, reduced their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.