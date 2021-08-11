The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.
The Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by 41.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE PGR opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.
In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, reduced their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.
About The Progressive
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
Featured Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.