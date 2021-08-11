The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 184.13 ($2.41). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 178.60 ($2.33), with a volume of 123,337 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £846.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 172.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

