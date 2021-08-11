The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:TRIG)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TRIG opened at GBX 133 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.80 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.60 ($1.84). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.16. The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

