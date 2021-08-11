The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.