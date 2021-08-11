The TJX Companies (TJX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The TJX Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TJX opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

