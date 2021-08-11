The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$85.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$85.74, with a volume of 3,270,294 shares changing hands.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.55.

The firm has a market cap of C$155.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.58.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5388706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total transaction of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,262,893.68. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,771,435.52. Insiders have sold 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267 in the last three months.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

