The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 907.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.99.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 180.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

