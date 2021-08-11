The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $95.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.99.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $87.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.11, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39.
In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,684,000 after buying an additional 1,994,453 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,600 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
