The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $95.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.99.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $87.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.11, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after buying an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,072.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,684,000 after buying an additional 1,994,453 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 976.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,600 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 868.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after buying an additional 1,464,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.