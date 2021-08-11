The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 94,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.21. 757,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

